Video: New Details On The Rock’s “Titan Games” Return

Above and below are the first two promos for the return of The Rock’s Titan Games on NBC. The second season will premiere on NBC with a big two-hour event on Monday, May 25. This season will feature pro athletes, known as Celebrity Titans, go up against some of the toughest obstacles yet, designed by host The Rock and his team.

This season will feature $100,000 up for grabs in the finale, with a spot for one male competitor and one female competitor. If the Celebrity Titans win, their $100,000 will go to charity. The following Celebrity Titans have been announced: Two-time Olympic gold-medal winning and current undisputed boxing world champion Claressa Shields, NFL Pro Bowler Joe Thomas, NFL Super Bowl champion Victor Cruz, Olympic gold-medal winning snowboarder Hannah Teter, professional stunt woman and “American Ninja Warrior” star Jessie Graff, and five-time UFC champion Tyron Woodley.