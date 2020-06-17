Video: New Eddie Guerrero Collector’s Box From WWEshop

WWE has released a new Limited Edition Collector’s Box for the late WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero, as seen below. Only 750 of the $49.99 boxes were being put out, but it looks like they may be sold out already. The custom lowrider box comes with an exclusive t-shirt, Latino Heat hot sauce, an art print poster of when Eddie won the WWE Title from Brock Lesnar drawn by artist Jesse Hernandez, a vinyl figure, a lowrider enamel pin, a set of fuzzy dice, and a WWE Title center plate. The Guerrero set was unboxed during WWE’s The Bump earlier today. You can watch the unboxing in the video below, beginning at around the 1:18:00 mark.

Celebrate the legacy of #EddieGuerrero with this new Limited Edition Collector’s Box! Only 750 will ever be sold, but you don’t have to lie, cheat or steal to get yours. Head to @WWEShop now to get all this exclusive #LatinoHeat gear.https://t.co/vMn54mWfrL pic.twitter.com/M7Ow578u5m — WWE (@WWE) June 17, 2020