Video: New Liv Morgan Documentary To Air On WWE Network

Liv Morgan has announced that her new “Liv Forever” documentary will premiere on the WWE Network on Sunday, 11/29.
The documentary will feature a behind the scenes look at Morgan’s life over a 16 month period.
Here is Morgan’s tweet announcement and the full trailer for the documentary-
For 16 months, I documented my life behind the scenes as a WWE superstar. Not everything is what it seems… but now you can finally see it all. On November 29th, you get to learn the truth and I get to LIV FOREVER 🖤 @wwenetwork pic.twitter.com/PKGZKBi4SF
— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) November 19, 2020