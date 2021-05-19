Video: New North American Champion Bronson Reed Speaks After NXT Goes Off The Air

New WWE NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed gave a speech to fans inside the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center after this week’s NXT went off the air. As reported before, Reed defeated Johnny Gargano in the Steel Cage main event to capture the strap, his first title reign with the company. NXT went off the air on the USA Network with an emotional Reed raising the title in the air as pyro went off around the ring.

Seen in the Twitter video below, Reed brought his wife Paige into the ring and then addressed the crowd, and everyone working the brand. Reed said:

“Thank you, everyone that’s here, thank you. That’s all of you fans that come here and always support us guys. To the people at the commentary desk, thank you. To everyone in the back, thank you. Everyone that believed in me to get where I am today, but most of all, thank you to my wife, Paige. It’s hard being the wife of a pro wrestler, especially the past 14 years when I had zero dollars in the bank. She supported me and this is the reason why now I’m living my dream, and I am the new North American Champion! The Colossal Era of NXT has begun.”

Reed then dropped the mic and continued his celebration to wrap the show.

NXT announcer Vic Joseph tweeted about the atmosphere in the arena after the show ended. He wrote:

“Surreal in the Capital Wrestling Center – everyone still standing and chanting for @bronsonreedwwe – no one has left! What a moment for the NEW @WWENXT North American Champion #WWENXT”

Stay tuned for more on Reed. Below is video from the Steel Cage match and the post-show speech: