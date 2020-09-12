Video: New Promo For Mystery Woman On SmackDown

WWE aired another vignette for the new mystery woman during this week’s SmackDown on FOX. The first promo, which aired last Friday night, featured the mystery woman walking in high heels with a fur coat that was draping down near her feet. This week’s

There was a lot of speculation last week on everyone from Chelsea Green to Charlotte Flair, Dana Brooke, Sonya Deville, Eva Marie, and others, but the main name being thrown around on social media after this week’s vignette is Carmella. Carmella has been away from WWE TV for a few months now, and speculation is that this could be a character re-boot for the former SmackDown Women’s Champion.

As seen in the clips below, this week’s vignette revealed more of the woman, including long blonde hair, but no sign of her face Fans on social media are also trying to tie the snap of the thumb to Carmella.