Video: New Promo For Unknown NXT Superstar Airs

As seen below, a new promo for the mystery WWE NXT Superstar returning at Sunday’s “Takeover: 31” event aired during tonight’s NXT go-home episode. The man or woman indicated in this week’s mystery message that they will be going “home” to the black & yellow brand on Sunday.

“I’ve heard them say you can never go back home,” the mystery person said. “Too many roads in life to take, but sometimes you have to stop and look around to see that home may not be the same place it was when you left it, and you realize doing something about it will be your best move.”

This promo features a shot of the mystery person riding a motorcycle on the highway, right past the Amway Center in Orlando, which is where WWE ThunderDome is set up. There’s also a shot of the mystery person looking at the poster for Sunday’s “Takeover: 31” event. Takeover was once rumored for WWE ThunderDome, but it’s believed that it will be held at the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL, instead, which is right outside of Orlando.