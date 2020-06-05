Video: New TakeOver: IYH Teaser With Former Announcer

Former WWE on-air talent Todd Pettengill is featured in a new retro promo for Sunday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House” event. You can see that promo below.

“Hey everybody, this is Todd Pettengill, and we are just days away from having a house party that would make Kid ‘n’ Play jealous,” he said. “This Sunday, as the doors to our house remain temporarily closed, the Superstars of NXT take over your house with an event 25 years in the making. Will Tommaso Ciampa be able to avenge Karrion Kross? Can Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai dethrone The Queen? And with all the lights turned down, a spotlight shines on an undisputed dream in the first-ever Backlot Brawl. All these and more, knocking on the door. Sunday… as we take over in your house.”