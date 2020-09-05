Video: New Teaser Promo Airs On SmackDown

This week’s WWE SmackDown featured a new mystery teaser vignette. The quick video, which you can see below, featured a woman walking around in “red bottom” high heels, in a smoke-filled room while music played in the background. The only thing we could see was the mystery woman’s feet.

Several names are being speculated on by fans on social media – Peyton Royce, Vanessa Borne, Chelsea Green, Charlotte, & many others.

Stay tuned for the latest. Here is the full promo-