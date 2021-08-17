Video: New Teaser Promo From Ruby Riott

Former WWE star Ruby Soho (fka Ruby Riott) took to Twitter today and fueled the rumor mill on her post-WWE future. Soho posted a new teaser video that appears to show her traveling from Orlando to Penn Station in New York City.

This had led to new speculation on Soho possibly debuting for AEW at their Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on September 22, the same show Daniel Bryan is rumored to debut on. It was recntly reported by Fightful that plans had Ruby debuting in AEW soon. She will become a free agent when her WWE non-compete expires on 8/31.

The video can be seen here-