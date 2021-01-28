Video: New Teaser Vignette For Imperium From NXT

– There’s some speculation on WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER possibly returning to the main NXT brand soon. We noted earlier this month how Alexander Wolfe returned to the Wednesday night NXT show after Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner lost a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic first round match to Lucha House Party. Last night’s NXT show featured a new video package on Imperium, which you can see below.

Wolfe, Aichner and Barthel talked about how the group stood together on American soil one year ago, but then they were isolated to different parts of the world. They then noted that while WALTER has dominated NXT UK as champion, along with Wolfe, Barthel and Aichner held the NXT Tag Team Titles at one point. It was then said that this domination is not enough because Imperium’s power has been its unity, and its unity will restore its global domination. Wolfe ended the promo by declaring that his arrival is only the beginning.