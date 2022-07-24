Video: New Trailer for The Rock’s “Black Adam” Film Released

The movie “Black Adam,” starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has a new trailer.

Following Saturday’s presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, where The Rock made an appearance in costume to introduce the new trailer, Warner Bros. Pictures posted the trailer online.

Jaume Collett-Serra is the director of the movie, which also stars Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fatte, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz.

The movie will premiere in threaters on October 21.

The synopsis reads: “Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods—and imprisoned just as quickly—Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.”