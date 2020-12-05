Video: New Trailer For “WWE Untold: Goldberg’s Streak”

WWE Network Documentaries will release their next special on WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg on Sunday, December 13.

The “WWE Untold: Goldberg’s Streak” documentary will take an inside look at Goldberg’s historic undefeated streak in WCW.

Below is a new trailer for the special.

The WWE Untold episode on Goldberg’s streak features several Hall of Famers – Diamond Dallas Page, Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, The Annihilator himself, plus Eric Bischoff, among others.

Get your first look at the next installment of WWE Untold, spotlighting Goldberg’s historic undefeated streak in WCW, premiering Sunday, December 13, on the award-winning WWE Network.

“We knew we had something,” former WCW boss Eric Bischoff said in the trailer below.

Hogan added, “Goldberg had that ‘IT’ factor. Give him a few victories and they were already starting to go, ‘OK, who’s this guy?'”

DDP said, “This guy’s money. 30-0, 50-0, 100-0. And he wasn’t pandering to anybody, he was on his way to kick your ass.”

Goldberg bragged that everyone wanted to see what he was doing in WCW.

“It was organic, and everyone of you will be lying if you said you didn’t want to see it,” he said, pointing at the camera.

The trailer below also touches on Goldberg’s streak ending at 173-1 after dropping the World Heavyweight Title to Nash in the No DQ main event of WCW Starrcade in December 1998.

“To this day Goldberg thinks I was booking when I beat him,” Nash said, laughing.

Goldberg added, “Who’s to say whether it was time, whether that was the way to go about it?”

Hogan also commented in the trailer, “We all need another A player to work with.”

Goldberg acknowledged how he thought he was going to make a difference in the company, and in the industry.

“I’m gonna make a difference,” he said. “Bold statement from a guy who’d never been in the business.”

The trailer ends with Page dishing out more praise for the former WCW Superstar.

“That intensity he had… you either have it, or you don’t. And he did.”

Stay tuned for more clips from the WWE Untold documentary on Goldberg’s streak.