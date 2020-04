Below is a new video package on Io Shirai, who is the current #1 contender to WWE NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

While Shirai is set to receive the first title shot from Flair, Flair will return to the NXT ring on next Wednesday’s show for a non-title match against Mia Yim. This will be Flair’s first NXT match since winning the title from Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36.

The theme of Shirai’s video package and recent tweets is that she bows to no one, including The Queen.