Video: New Vignette With Scarlett & Karrion Kross

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network featured a new vignette with Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Kross and Scarlett, who turned 29 years old today, have been trending on social media due to major fan praise for the style and content of the promo.

Kross said he and Scarlett are not in NXT to shock a system or to save fans from their corrupted black hearts, they are here to be the fans’ entertainment. Kross said it’s time to wake up from the dream where everyone stays asleep forever. He acknowledged Tommaso Ciampa was the first victim, but said he won’t be the last. Kross repeated the the same phrase they have been chanting, “Fall and pray,” while “Tick-Tock” was also used throughout the promo. The promo used an old song from several of the WWE Armageddon pay-per-views and an old Survivor Series pay-per-view – “The End is Near.” Kross and Scarlett officially debuted last week as Kross easily defeated enhancement talent Leon Ruff from EVOLVE.