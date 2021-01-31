Video: New Women’s Entrant For The WWE Royal Rumble Confirmed

– WWE posted this new video of Adam Pearce granting Nikki Cross her spot in tonight’s Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

There are now 16 open spots in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. Cross joins Natalya (at #30), Nia Jax, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Alexa Bliss, Shayna Baszler, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, and Tamina Snuka as confirmed entrants.