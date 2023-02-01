Video: New WWE 2K23 Gameplay Trailer Featuring First Look at WarGames

2K Games has released a new gameplay trailer for the upcoming video game WWE 2K23.

The trailer provides the first look at the WWE video game debut of WarGames, which will feature 3v3 and 4v4 single player or multiplayer modes. The ionic match consists of two rings next to each other with a cage surrounding them for a battle between two teams.

The trailer also features John Cena, The Rock, Bianca Belair, Logan Paul, The Undertaker, Rhea Ripley, Bobby Lashley, and other Superstars.

Cena will appear on the game’s cover. Standard, deluxe, and icon editions will be available. WWE 2K23 is now available for pre-order, with the game releasing three days early on March 14.

You can check out the latest trailer below: