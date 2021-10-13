Video: New WWE NXT North American Champion Crowned

Carmelo Hayes is your new WWE NXT North American Champion. Tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode saw Hayes defeat Isaiah “Swerve” Scott to capture the strap, right after Swerve retained over Santos Escobar in the main event.

The main event saw Hayes and Trick Williams come to ringside to help Swerve after Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde interfered. The storyline was that Hit Row had been abducted by Legado del Fantasma earlier, so Swerve was on his own. After the match, Hayes and Williams joined Swerve in the ring for a post-match celebration, but Hayes attacked Swerve and then cashed in his 2021 Breakout Tournament contract for a title match of his choosing.

This is Hayes’ first reign with the NXT North American Title. Scott won the title back on the June 29 edition of NXT by defeating Bronson Reed. Tonight’s main event with Escobar was Scott’s first title defense.

Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots from tonight’s title change at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando: