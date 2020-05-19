Video: New YouTube Channel From Erik and Sarah Rowe

WWE RAW Superstar Erik of The Viking Raiders has launched a new YouTube channel with his wife, former WWE Superstar Sarah Logan, who was released back on April 15 as a part of the company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19. You can see the new channel trailer for “The Wild and Free TV” below.

The content from The Rowes is sponsored by Bearfoot Athletics. Their synopsis reads like this: “Join Sarah and Raymond Rowe on their journey to live their life the only way they know, Wild and Free. Homesteading. Hunting. Wrestling. Training. Viking. Farming. Shooting. Fighting.