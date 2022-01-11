Video: Nikki A.S.H. Turns Heel On Rhea Ripley

Nikki A.S.H. has turned heel. This week’s WWE RAW featured an in-ring segment where Sarah Schreiber interviewed Nikki and Rhea Ripley in the ring. After weeks of tension between the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, things got physical on RAW after Ripley said she believes they should go their separate ways, but still be friends. Nikki wanted to challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega to a rematch, but Ripley wasn’t interested.

The segment saw Nikki and Ripley share a hug, but Nikki then posed for the crowd and turned back around to attack Ripley. Nikki mounted Ripley in the ring with strikes, and then left with a smile on her face as fans booed her. Nikki posed on the entrance-way and said almost superheroes need no friends, and then made her exit as Ripley looked on from the ring.

Nikki and Ripley have not tweeted about the angle as of this writing, but Nikki appeared on RAW Talk and talked to Sarah Schreiber after the show.

“Sarah Schreiber, you need an Almost Super Hero, Ripley needs an Almost Super Hero, everyone needs an Almost Super Hero, whether they like it or not,” Nikki declared. “There are little girls that come up to me, stop me in the middle of the street, hold my hand and look up to me, and say, ‘Nikki, you’re my hero!’ Thank you Sarah, thank you for your time.”

Ripley and Nikki began teaming back in mid-August. They held the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles for 63 days after winning them from Natalya and Tamina Snuka on the September 20 RAW, then losing them to Carmella and Vega on the November 22 RAW. Ripley and Nikki are both confirmed entrants for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match later this month. There is no word on when the singles match between the two will take place.