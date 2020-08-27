Video: NXT Championship Relinquished By Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross has dropped the WWE NXT Title.

As noted, Kross suffered a separated shoulder during his big title win over Keith Lee in the main event of Saturday’s “Takeover: XXX” event. Kross and Scarlett opened tonight’s NXT episode to announce that he was relinquishing the title due to the injury.

Kross, wearing a suit and a sling on his shoulder, issued a warning that Doomsday is still coming to NXT because no matter when the time is told, everybody pays the toll, and God help the obstacles that will be in his path. Scarlett placed an hourglass next to the NXT Title on the mat, and turned it upside down after Kross issued his warning. You can see the full promo in the video below.

Kross was set to undergo a MRI this past Monday but there’s no word yet on what doctors found.

Stay tuned for updates on Kross and the NXT Title. Below are a few shots from tonight’s opening segment: