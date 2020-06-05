Video: NXT Injury Report For The 6/3 Episode

Above is the latest WWE NXT Injury Report video with Matt Camp, featuring updates on NXT Superstars from this week’s episode. The following injuries were announced coming out of this week’s NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines for the most part:

* NXT North American Champion Keith Lee suffered bruised fingers from Johnny Gargano kicking the steps into his hand, and a corneal scratch from Gargano hitting him in the eye with his car keys. Gargano vs. Lee is still scheduled for “Takeover: In Your House” on Sunday

* Bronson Reed suffered neck spasms from the attack by Karrion Kross. Reed was attacked by Kross after losing to Cameron Grimes. Kross left Reed laying with a Doomsday Saito suplex