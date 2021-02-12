Video: NXT Injury Report For This Week

Below is the latest WWE NXT Injury Report video with Matt Camp, featuring updates on NXT Superstars from this week’s episode. The following injuries were announced coming out of this week’s NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines, at least for the most part:

* Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde suffered various injuries as a result of the backstage attack by Karrion Kross. They are medically cleared to compete as tolerated

* Candice LeRae suffered a neck injury as she and Indi Hartwell lost to Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart in the semi-finals of the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The injury came when Moon hit The Eclipse to LeRae from the top rope. LeRae’s status is listed as day to day

* Kayden Carter suffered a back injury in the attack by Xia Li. Li’s beatdown to Carter and Kacy Catanzaro came after Li defeated Cora Jade

* Tommaso Ciampa is dealing with a shoulder injury after taking The Grizzled Young Veterans’ Ticket To Mayhem finisher in the semi-finals of the Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Ciampa’s injury required medical attention, but he is cleared to compete as tolerated