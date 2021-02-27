Video: NXT Injury Report For This Week

Below is the latest WWE NXT Injury Report video with Matt Camp, featuring updates on NXT Superstars from this week’s episode. The following injuries were announced coming out of this week’s NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines, at least for the most part:

* As announced on NXT TV this week, Kyle O’Reilly is on the shelf for 4-6 weeks due to last week’s attack by Adam Cole. He has a herniated disc and is not medically cleared

* Kacy Catanzaro suffered a leg injury after being attacked by Xia Li following their match. Officials are waiting for new information but Catanzaro is not cleared

* Leon Ruff re-aggravated previous back and neck injuries when he was attacked by Isaiah “Swerve” Scott before the Ruff vs. Tyler Rust match could begin

* Wes Lee suffered a broken hand during the backstage attack by The Grizzled Young Veterans. Lee is not currently medically cleared to compete, which means MSK likely will not be ready for their NXT Tag Team Titles shot from Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch that has been scheduled for next Wednesday’s show