Video: NXT Injury Report For This Week

Above is the latest WWE NXT Injury Report video with Matt Camp, featuring updates on NXT Superstars from this week’s episode. The following injuries were announced coming out of this week’s NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines for the most part:

* Drake Maverick complained of sharp pain while trying to take deep breaths after he was attacked by NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar (El Hijo del Fantasma), Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde. He suffered a bruised rib and a possible fracture, and will undergo x-rays to confirm. His status is listed as day to day

* Candice LeRae suffered a bruised sternum when Johnny Gargano dropped NXT North American Champion Keith Lee on top of her during their mixed tag team match. Her status is listed as day to day

* Kacy Catanzaro suffered a facial contusion after taking the GTK from Dakota Kai in their match. She will continue to be monitored

Stay tuned for updates on this week’s NXT Injury Report.