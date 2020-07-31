Video: NXT Injury Report For This Week

Above is the latest WWE NXT Injury Report video with Matt Camp, featuring updates on NXT Superstars from this week’s episode. The following injuries were announced coming out of this week’s NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines for the most part:

* Cameron Grimes suffered a jaw contusion in the beatdown from NXT Champion Keith Lee. Grimes has called Lee out for a match on next week’s show

* Finn Balor went into the Triple Threat main event with a calf muscle tear that he suffered while training. Camp said it was uncertain that he would compete, but NXT doctors cleared him right before the match. It’s unknown if Balor aggravated the injury during the match, but updated will be released when available

* Triple Threat winner Dexter Lumis suffered an osteochondral lesion of the talus in the main event, or an ankle injury. He’s set to undergo more testing but there is no further update as of now