Video: NXT Injury Report For This Week

Below is the latest WWE NXT Injury Report video with Matt Camp, featuring updates on NXT Superstars from this week’s episode. The following injuries were announced coming out of this week’s NXT Super Tuesday II episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines for the most part:

* Rhea Ripley and Mercedes Martinez both suffered multiple contusions in their Steel Cage main event, which Ripley won. They are listed as “day to day” on the status sheet

* The Velveteen Dream suffered a hyper-extended arm during the post-match attack by Kushida, which came after Dream’s win over Ashantee “Thee” Adonis. Dream is set to have the arm re-evaluated, according to Camp