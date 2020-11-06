Video: NXT Injury Report For This Week

Below is the latest WWE NXT Injury Report video with Matt Camp, featuring updates on NXT Superstars from this week’s show. The following injuries were announced coming out of this week’s NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines for the most part:

* Timothy Thatcher’s “Thatch-As-Thatch-Can” student Akeem Young suffered a hyper-extended arm from the top wristlock that was applied by Thatcher. Camp did not include an update on his status

On a related note, we now know that Akeem is former Cirque du Soleil performer “Iking” Sidney Bateman, who was in the January 2020 WWE Performance Center Class with Mercedes Martinez, Jake Atlas, Emily Andzulis of NBC and The Rock’s Titan Games, and others. As reported before, former EVOLVE star Anthony Greene is the former student of Thatcher who made the save for Akeem last night. He is now using the “August Grey” name in NXT. Grey was signed in the October 2020 WWE Performance Center Class with several other EVOLVE stars, including Leon Ruff, Curt Stallion, Joe Gacy, Josh Briggs, and Brandi Lauren, among other talents.

* Drake Maverick suffered body contusions and bruises in the attack from The Kings of NXT – Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. Maverick is medically “cleared as comfort allows” but his symptoms are being monitored. WWE has teased Drake vs. Dunne for next Wednesday

* Killian Dain suffered multiple facial contusions and oral lacerations in the attack from The Kings of NXT. He is currently not cleared to compete

Stay tuned for updates on this week’s NXT Injury Report.