Video: NXT Injury Report For This Week On Arturo Ruas, Rhea Ripley, Io Shirai

Below is the latest WWE NXT Injury Report video with Matt Camp, featuring updates on NXT Superstars from this week’s episode. The following injuries were announced coming out of this week’s NXT Super Tuesday II episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines for the most part:

* Arturo Ruas suffered a right bicep injury during his loss to Kushida, which updates the earlier report. Ruas is scheduled to undergo an MRI and is not currently medically cleared

* Rhea Ripley suffered multiple contusions and abrasions on both ears during her main event loss to NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai as 5 ear rings were ripped off. Doctors had to remove pieces of skin from Ripley’s ear. She noted that this was to make her ear look “normalish” again

* Shirai suffered a sore neck and whiplash during the win over Ripley. She is not currently medically cleared to compete, but doctors are confident that she won’t be out of the ring for long

