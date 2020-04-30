Video: NXT Injury Report From 4/29 Episode

Above is the latest WWE NXT Injury Report video with Matt Camp, featuring updates on NXT Superstars from this week’s episode. The following injuries were announced coming out of this week’s NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines for the most part:

* NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle suffered a bruised sternum during the attack from Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner. Riddle’s symptoms will continue to be monitored, according to Camp. There was no mention of an injury to Timothy Thatcher

* Kacy Catanzaro suffered a strained neck from the post-match attack by Candice LeRae, which came after LeRae defeated Catanzaro in singles action. Camp said Catanzaro is listed as “day to day” right now

* Damian Priest suffered a bruised rib in the main event, which saw NXT North American Champion Keith Lee retain his title over Priest. Priest’s status is listed as “day to day”