Video: NXT Mash-Up Intro To The Classic IYH Video Game

Celebrating Throwback Thursday, WWE’s YouTube channel posted this mash-up of the intro to the classic In Your House video game, featuring WWE NXT Superstars ahead of Sunday’s NXT “Takeover: In Your House” event.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Trending Articles
Jaxson Ryker ‘Soul Man’ Photo Generates More Backlash
As PWMania.com previously, Jaxson Ryker of The Forgotten Sons showed his support for U.S. President Donald Trump on Twitter. Dave Batista and several current...
Former WWE Stars To Debut At Impact Slammiversary PPV? (Video)
Several recently released WWE Superstars are apparently headed to Impact Wrestling. Tonight's Impact episode on AXS TV featured a teaser video for Slammiversary, announcing...
Christian Returning To WWE RAW Next Week
During this week’s “WWE Backstage” broadcast, it was announced that Christian will be returning to RAW next week. He’ll be hosting a “Peep Show”...
Possible Female NXT Call-Up To The Main WWE Roster Revealed
In addition to Matt Riddle and Dominik Dijakovic, Chelsea Green is another NXT star that will possibly be joining the WWE main roster in...
Jaxson Ryker Receives Praise From Donald Trump Jr. For His Controversial Tweet
Jaxson Ryker received praise from Donald Trump Jr. after posting a controversial tweet. As PWMania.com previously reported, Ryker received a lot of backlash for a...
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: andypwm@gmail.com