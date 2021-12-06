Video: NXT New Year’s Evil Event Announced

The next WWE NXT New Year’s Evil special has been announced. The January 4 edition of NXT TV will be the special New Year’s Evil show, airing live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

A promo for New Year’s Evil aired during last night’s NXT WarGames event, with a focus on Boa, Pete Dunne, Elektra Lopez, Harland, Dakota Kai, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Santos Escobar, and Toxic Attraction (NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne).

“Evil has a new face,” is the tagline included in the promo, which featured a hooded Rose in the crowd.