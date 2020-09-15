Video: NXT Preview For This Week With Finn Balor & More

– Below is a new promo for Wednesday’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network, which will feature Finn Balor’s return to the show as the new NXT Champion.

This week’s NXT show will also feature Killian Dain and Drake Maverick vs. Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish, NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai vs. Shotzi Blackheart in a non-title match, NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango vs. Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner with the titles on the line, and NXT North American Champion Damian Priest vs. Timothy Thatcher with the title on the line.