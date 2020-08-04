Video: NXT Preview For Wednesday’s Episode

Below is a promo for this week’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. The show will feature Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota Kai with the winner challenging NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai at the “Takeover: XXX” event, plus a Triple Threat main event with Ridge Holland vs. Damian Priest vs. Oney Lorcan with the winner earning a spot in the Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Title at Takeover.

Other matches announced for Wednesday are Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish challenging NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium for the titles, NXT Champion Keith Lee vs. Cameron Grimes in a non-title match, and Bronson Reed vs. Shane Thorne,