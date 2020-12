– Below is a new promo for tomorrow’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

WWE has announced the following for tomorrow night’s show: Karrion Kross makes his in-ring return, Pete Dunne vs. Kyle O’Reilly with the winner facing NXT Champion Finn Balor at New Year’s Evil, Toni Storm vs. Rhea Ripley in a Grudge Match, plus tag team action with Kushida and Leon Ruff vs. Austin Theory and NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano.