– The WWE Performance Center posted this behind-the-scenes look at the recent Finn Balor vs. Adam Cole match for the vacant WWE NXT Title, which ended with Balor becoming a two-time NXT Champion. The video features comments from Balor, Cole, Alicia Taylor, Rik Bugez, Omari Palmer, Briana Brandy, Jordan Omogbehin, Indi Hartwell, and Ever-Rise.