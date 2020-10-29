Video: NXT UK Main Event Preview For Today- Dragunov vs. WALTER

Today’s WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will feature the anticipated title match between Ilja Dragunov and NXT UK Champion WALTER. Below is a “Tale of the Tape” for the two competitors.
The episode will also feature the return of Jordan Devlin.
NXT UK will have a special start time of 4pm ET on the WWE Network today.
IT'S FINALLY HERE: @WalterAUT vs. @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR today at 4 ET/8 GMT on @WWENetwork for the #NXTUK Championship!
Who ya got? pic.twitter.com/79u1vCxNhw
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 29, 2020