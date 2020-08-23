Video: NXT UK Return Announced For September

The WWE NXT UK brand is making a big return in September.

As seen in the promo below, WWE announced during tonight’s “Takeover: XXX” event that the NXT UK brand will return on Thursday, September 17. It looks like this is when the first new NXT UK episodes in many months will begin airing.

It was revealed earlier this weekend that the NXT UK roster is in London for a round of COVID-19 testing, likely in preparation for their first TV tapings during the coronavirus pandemic.

The NXT UK brand has aired several “Best Of” and “Superstar Picks” episodes over the past few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing schedule changes and cancellations. NXT UK airs each Thursday at 3pm ET on the WWE Network.

The NXT UK “Takeover: Dublin” event is still on the calendar for Sunday, October 25 from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. That event was originally scheduled for late April but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.