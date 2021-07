New WWE NXT Superstars made their in-ring debuts during Friday’s WWE 205 Live episode on Peacock and the WWE Network.

The opening match saw Josh Briggs defeat Asher Hale. The main event saw Odyssey Jones defeat Grayson Waller, who went into the match undefeated.

WWE recently announced Briggs & Jones for the NXT Breakout Tournament, along with 6 other. You can click here for full details on the tournament.

Here are videos from last night’s debuts-