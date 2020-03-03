Video Of Brock Lesnar Telling Drew McIntyre To Pick Up The WWE Championship At Raw

An interesting clip of Drew McIntyre and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has surfaced from their angle on last night’s RAW in Brooklyn.

Last night’s RAW saw the WrestleMania 36 opponents face off in a segment that ended with McIntyre destroying Lesnar with three Claymore Kicks, laying him out on the stage after coming back out for a surprise attack that received a big pop from the Barclays Center crowd.

The video seen below shows Lesnar yelling at McIntyre to pick the WWE Title belt up. Drew listened to the reminder or suggestion, raising the title over a fallen Lesnar to help get the angle over.