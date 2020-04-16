Video Of Corey Graves Visiting Browsey Acres, Greatest NXT Champion Poll

– WWE has issued a poll asking fans about the greatest WWE NXT Champion ever. The poll was issued after Balor claimed to be the best of all-time when interrupting The Velveteen Dream on last night’s episode. Dream vs. Balor has been confirmed for next week’s show. As of this writing, 64% voted for Balor while 36% voted for the current NXT Champion, Adam Cole.

– Ronda Rousey’s personal YouTube channel posted this video of WWE announcer Corey Graves touring the Browsey Acres ranch that Rousey and husband Travis Browne own in California. The video was filmed during Graves’ visit to the ranch back in February.