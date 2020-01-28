Edge Storyline Injury Update, Video Of Edge’s Backstage RAW Photoshoot

WWE Hall of Famer Edge took participated in a pre-show photo shoot while backstage at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas last night for RAW. You can see video from the shoot above.

As noted, last night’s post-Royal Rumble RAW ended after Randy Orton destroyed Edge and left him laying in the ring, right after proposing a Rated RKO return. This came after Edge returned in Sunday’s 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, teamed up with Orton, but ended up tossing him. WWE announced a storyline update on Edge today and noted that he was taken to a local medical facility. You can see their announcement below:

Edge rushed to local medical facility following Randy Orton’s attack on Raw

Edge has been taken to a local medical facility following an attack by Randy Orton at the conclusion of Raw, WWE.com has learned.

The WWE Hall of Famer, who returned to Raw following an in-ring comeback at the 2020 Royal Rumble event, was celebrating his improbable return from retirement when Orton attacked, targeting Edge with several steel chair strikes.

Please check back with WWE.com for updates as they become available.

Orton vs. Edge is reportedly planned for WrestleMania 36. It’s been reported that The Rated R Superstar has inked a new three-year deal with WWE, and that he’s back for special attraction matches, and several TV appearances. He noted on RAW last night that he is in the best physical shape of his life, and that he fought to get cleared. He also said he’s returned home to end his career on his own terms.