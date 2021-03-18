Video Of Eric Bischoff Being Told About His WWE Hall of Fame Induction

Eric Bischoff was told about his 2021 induction into the WWE Hall of Fame during an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast. You can see the video below as well as Eric Bischoff’s statement on Twitter:

You captured my imagination as a kid and added fuel to my passion to be part of this industry for that I can’t not thank you enough. What a privilege it was to be part of this moment with @WWEGraves! Congratulations to @EBischoff #WWEHOF – Don’t miss the NEW @AfterTheBellWWE! pic.twitter.com/9HzU7t17wZ — Vic Joseph (@VicJosephWWE) March 18, 2021