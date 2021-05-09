Video Of Kevin Owens Hitting A 450 Splash At 16 Years Old

A video was published on Reddit of Kevin Owens hitting a 450 splash at the start of his wrestling career:

User KneeHighMischief provided details about the clip:

“His opponent is Gorgeous Mike & the match took place on 5/7/00 at a Lutte International 2000 show. Lutte International 2000 was Jacques Rougeau’s Montreal promotion that was active from 1999-2011.”

The event took place on Owens’ 16th birthday and was documented by SlamWrestling.net as being his first match.

Owens talked about the early part of his career in a shoot interview: