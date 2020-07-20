Video Of Lacey Evans In Only A Towel, Nikki Bella’s Behind-The-Scenes Photoshoot

– Nikki Bella tweeted the following, showing a behind-the-scenes clip for her Nicole Brizee photoshoot:
BTS of my @NicoleBrizee shoot for our new pink body scrub. 💕 Fun for the summer! Delicious for the skin! And the beautiful smell of wildflowers! Click link for your very own ✨N https://t.co/oLIyOT07bC pic.twitter.com/09UUwXZf67
— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) July 19, 2020
– WWE Superstar Lacey Evans posted the following video prior to Extreme Rules, showing herself wearing only a towel:
Imagine being bothered with a match full of nothing but nasties…on your day off. Click *link in bio to see full video….ya nasties. 💅👒🎙#limitlesslady #SassySouthernBelle #LikeALady #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/nhVdoJVNmh
— Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar. karaoke champion 🎙 (@LaceyEvansWWE) July 19, 2020