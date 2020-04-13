Video Of Shane Thorne & Brendan Vink At RAW, WWE Stock Down

– The WWE Performance Center posted this behind-the-scenes look at WWE NXT Superstars Brendan Vink and Shane Thorne working RAW recently. The Australian Superstars lost a non-title match to RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits on the March 23 episode. Vink then lost to Humberto Carrillo on last week’s post-WrestleMania RAW while Thorne lost to Austin Theory on the March 26 episode of WWE Main Event.

– WWE stock was down 0.027% today, closing at $37.46 per share after opening at $37.41. Today’s high was $38.06 while the low was $36.21.