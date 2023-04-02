Video Of Vince McMahon Sporting His New Mustache Look During WrestleMania Weekend

Alright, if it wasn’t real before, apparently it is now.

A couple of weeks ago, photos of Vince McMahon sporting a mustache were making the rounds on the web, which turned out to be fake.

He’s got a mustache now.

The WWE executive was seen during the WWE Hall of Fame 2023 induction ceremony proceedings on Friday night sporting a mustache while presenting the inductees with their rings.

We shared photos of the look here at PWMania.com, and now there is a video to go with it.

Check out video footage of Vince McMahon’s new mustache look via the clip embedded below.