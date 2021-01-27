Video: Official Trailer For NBC’s “Young Rock” Comedy

As seen below, former WWE Champion The Rock has released the first official trailer for the new “Young Rock” comedy series from NBC.

The series will premiere on Tuesday, February 16 at 8pm ET, and will run for thirty minutes each week. Young Rock will chronicle the formative years of “The Rock” Dwayne Johnson, and The Great One himself will appear in each episode.

Rock tweeted on today’s trailer release and wrote:

“Our 1st official trailer for @NBC’s #YoungRock. Humbly shaking my head at the wild Forrest Gump-ish life I’ve lived. And man the lessons I learned along the way from loved ones who now walk in the clouds. Look forward to making ya laugh & maybe a little bit more. FEB 16th!”