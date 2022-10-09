Video: Official WWE Presentation of the WrestleMania 40 Logo

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE presented the WrestleMania 40 logo to the fans in attendance at Extreme Rules. You can watch the video of the unveiling below.

Jerry “The King” Lawler introduced the Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders and the 76ers mascot prior to the unveiling.

WrestleMania 40 is scheduled to take place at Lincoln Financial Field on April 6 and 7. This would be the second time that the WrestleMania tournament has been held in Philadelphia. The First Union Center in Philadelphia played host to WrestleMania XV in the year 1999.