Video: Olympic Gold Medal Winner Appears At Ringside For NXT 2.0

Olympic gold medalist wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock appeared at Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode.

Mensah-Stock and her husband, Jacob Stock, was shown sitting at ringside as Raquel Gonzalez came out for her main event match with Dakota Kai. Mensah-Stock was acknowledged on TV and inside the WWE Performance Center, and received a “USA!” chant from the crowd.

As seen in the video below, Mensah-Stock was interviewed by Samantha Irvin after the show. She was asked what she thought of NXT and how the experience was.

“The experience was awesome, it was infectious,” Mensah-Stock said. “I was screaming like a fan out there just like going haywire and I probably shouldn’t have been doing it. It was awesome. I just basically was disrespecting everybody with all my yelling and my enthusiasm was probably the loudest one in the room, just screaming ‘NXT! NXT!’ I had a blast and also like when they called me out, and were just chanting ‘USA!’ – that actually almost made me cry, that was so sweet.”

Mensah-Stock won a gold medal in women’s freestyle wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics back in August, and was the first black woman to do so. This was her second WWE appearance as she and new RAW Superstar, and fellow Olympic gold medalist, Gable Steveson were introduced to the crowd at WWE SummerSlam in late August.

Mensah-Stock indicated back in August that she may be interested in competing in a WWE ring, but there’s been no word on possible contract talks.

Mensah-Stock will be interviewed by NXT’s Alicia Taylor for The Female Quotient’s “Athlete’s Corner” series on Instagram Live this Thursday at 12 noon ET.

