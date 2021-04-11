Video: Omos And AJ Styles Win RAW Tag Team Championship At WrestleMania

Omos and AJ Styles are your new WWE RAW Tag Team Champions.

Tonight’s WrestleMania 37 Night One event saw Omos and AJ capture the titles from The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. This was the in-ring debut for Omos. This is the first reign for AJ and Omos together, and AJ’s first with the titles. The New Day won the straps back on the March 15 RAW with a win over Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.

Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots from tonight’s title change at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL: